India to Get 'Fast Track Special Courts' to Deal With Rape

The addition of 1023​ fast track courts to the country's legal infrastructure is awaited as a new scheme of the Law Ministry plans to spend Rs. 767.25 crore to set up special courts to try cases of rape. Presently there are only 534 fast track courts in existence in the country and they don't exclusively deal with rape cases.

First published: August 2, 2018, 12:46 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
