India vs Australia 2nd T20I | Australia Deserved To Win, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s Indian team hit a rare trough in performance after their two-match T20 series loss to Australia. But they don’t have much time to ponder on the defeat as the five-match ODI series gets underway in Hyderabad on Saturday. After the ODI series, the Indian players will head straight into IPL-12, which will get underway on March 23. Watch the Indian skipper speak about the team's performance and more.