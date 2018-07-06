Video Wall

Indian Doctor Serving Thousands In Gaza

An Indian doctor operates in the Gaza strip, where firing by Israeli forces is a common occurrence.

First published: July 6, 2018, 9:57 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
An Indian doctor operates in the Gaza strip, where firing by Israeli forces is a common occurrence. Working as a part of the Red Cross team, he treats innumerable patients as this is the only emergency service available in the area. Watch the video to know more about him.
