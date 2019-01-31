English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Man Gets Names of Over 500 Fallen Soldiers Inked on His Body

Jan 31, 2019 02:15 PM IST India India
This man has tattooed the names of more than 500 fallen Indian Army soldiers on his body in a show of deference and tribute. Abhishek Gautam, 31, is an interior designer who lives in the vicinity of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Army saved one of Gautam's friends so he thought of getting the names of fallen soldiers inked as a way of paying tribute to their work and courage. Our video shows Gautam showing the martyrs' names tattooed on his back along with historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagar Singh.

