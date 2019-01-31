Indian Man Gets Names of Over 500 Fallen Soldiers Inked on His Body

This man has tattooed the names of more than 500 fallen Indian Army soldiers on his body in a show of deference and tribute. Abhishek Gautam, 31, is an interior designer who lives in the vicinity of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Army saved one of Gautam's friends so he thought of getting the names of fallen soldiers inked as a way of paying tribute to their work and courage. Our video shows Gautam showing the martyrs' names tattooed on his back along with historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagar Singh.



