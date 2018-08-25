Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist

One front page advertisement of a matrimonial event having a clause "beautiful girls" made the country go nuts. Social media exploded with people calling out the leading daily which had published the ad and also the organizers for such shallow demands. Ironical, to say the least, because if one turns to look at the matrimonial columns, they'd be greeted with far worse. Every single time. And yet, just one ad, because it was on the front page went viral? We surfed through the columns and was amused and outraged at the same time. Watch the video to know what I found.