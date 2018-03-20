Video Wall

Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit

Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit

Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians

News18.com

First published: March 20, 2018, 11:02 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
Iraqi authorities confirmed on Tuesday that 38 out of 39 bodies found in an Iraqi mass grave last year were Indian construction workers. The workers were abducted when Islamic State militants overran Mosul in 2014. The bodies were found buried near the village of Badush, northwest of Mosul, in an area that Iraqi forces recaptured last July.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More