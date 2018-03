India's Balochistan Freedom Movement : RSS Affiliate Galvanises Baloch Youth in Uttar Pradesh

Bilochpura, a sleepy village in UP's Baghpat district has found itself on the map of the Balochistan Freedom Movement. After a speech by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2016, an RSS affiliate organisation, the Hind Baloch Forum is galvanising Baloch youth in a call to action, staging protests and preaching the cause for Baloch freedom.One of the Abdul Qadeer Baloch, Founder of the International Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, is a quiet, unassuming 78-year-old. He shot to prominence in 2013 with his “Long March” for missing Baloch when he marched from Quetta to Karachi and then to Islamabad.News18 met Qadeer when he was in India in March to seek medical treatment for his 10-year-old grandson, who suffers from a serious heart disease. He sees India favourably, but feels it is not doing enough.For full story Click here Producer - Adi PrakashCreatives & Edit - Hitesh SinghFrames - Adi Prakash, Nishat Hayat