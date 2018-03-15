India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation

Self-made bagpiper Archy J has over 98 lakh views on her Youtube videos. Also known as TheSnakeCharmer, Archy was awarded the First Lady Award by the President in January 2018. Here she discusses her journey, challenges and tips for pursuing a passion that is not mirrored by friends and culture and pursuing a unique dream.



Unusual people Common Problems



Ideation and Producer: Adi Prakash

Addl. Production and Frames: Tijo Thomas

Creatives: Hitesh Singh