Video Wall

Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000

Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000

India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation

News18.com

First published: March 15, 2018, 10:23 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
Self-made bagpiper Archy J has over 98 lakh views on her Youtube videos. Also known as TheSnakeCharmer, Archy was awarded the First Lady Award by the President in January 2018. Here she discusses her journey, challenges and tips for pursuing a passion that is not mirrored by friends and culture and pursuing a unique dream.

Unusual people Common Problems

Ideation and Producer: Adi Prakash
Addl. Production and Frames: Tijo Thomas
Creatives: Hitesh Singh
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More