India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs

That India is experiencing jobless growth is worrying—well, that’s old news. What’s more alarming is the fact that those who are employed continue to suffer from dangerous and demeaning jobs.

According to the 2018 United Nations Human Development Report (UNHDR), some 77.5 per cent of workers in India are under vulnerable employment. This data is way higher than the global average of 42.5 per cent; and if you were to rank India as per this metrics, the country with 51.9 per cent employment to population ratio would hit almost the bottom deck at 180 in a list of 189 countries.