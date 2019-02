India's 'Rubber Boy' Ujjawal Vishwakarma Makes Extreme Yoga Look So Easy

A 10-year-old known locally as "the rubber boy" in his hometown in northern India has an incredibly flexible body and was filmed doing some mind-bending stretches. Ujjawal Vishwakarma, who started doing yoga at the age of six, can bend his body backwards to lie flat on the floor and come up again with the mere movement of his backbone. This routine is an incredibly difficult yoga position called the "Niralamaba Purna Chakrasana."