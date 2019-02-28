Indo-Pak Tensions: Is Dialogue Still The Only Way Out?

Feb 28, 2019 10:49 PM IST India India Share

The latest round of tensions between India and Pakistan has brought the two nuclear armed nations to the brink of war. The relations between the two countries soured in the wake of Pulwama suicide attack and the subsequent air strikes by both India and Pakistani air forces have only heightened these tensions. While some argue that striking Pakistani based terror camps is the solution others say that calm heads need to prevail before situation gets out of hand. Here’s why fighting a war could lead to unintended consequences for civilians living in either side of the divide.