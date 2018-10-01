Video Wall

World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language

World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language

Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami

Deadly 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia, triggered a tsunami in Palu last week.

News18.com

First published: October 1, 2018, 8:59 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Deadly 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia, triggered a tsunami in Palu last week. The death toll has risen to 800, officials have warned of numbers increasing.Indonesia is preparing a mass grave to bury its dead in the aftermath of earthquake. The government has declared a 14-day state of emergency in Sulawesi Island.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...