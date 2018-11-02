Video Wall

Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends

Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends

Inside Naxal Bastion: News18 Visits The Villages Voting First Time Ever

Elections to the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in the Two Phases.

News18.com

First published: November 2, 2018, 5:14 PM IST | Updated: 7 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Elections to the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in the Two Phases. A total of 18 constituencies of eight Naxal-affected districts in the state will go to the polls in the first phase i.e on 12th November and Second for remaining 72 seats of North Chhattisgarh on 20th November. Combining a total of 90 Constituencies. Watch our special Coverage from Naxal affected area of Dantewada
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...