International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere

April 29 is International Dance Day. The day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute. Events and festivals are held all over the world to promote dancing. The day marks the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. Dancing has multiple health benefits such as:Improved heart and lungs, increase in muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness. Plus, it makes you feel happy! So, this International Dance Day, shake a leg with our VJ Badsha and celebrate the spirit of Dance.