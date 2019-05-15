International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way

From the fashion choices to the kind of life partner we'd want to have, Bollywood has invariably played an instrumental role in determining our choices. This is precisely why we decided to ask people which family member they would like to swap with a Bollywood celebrity. Do they prefer a stern father like Chaudhary Baldev Singh (Amrish Puri, DDLJ) over Dharamvir Malhotra (Anupam Kher)? Would they be happy to have an irresponsible mother like the innumerable characters which Nirupa Roy played who would eventually lose her kids in huge gatherings? Or would they be content to have a too good to be true brother like Mohnish Behl From Hum Saath Saath Hain and an affectionate husband like Raj (Shah Rukh Khan, DDLJ)? Watch our video to understand which Bollywood character is popular and not so popular with cinemagoers.