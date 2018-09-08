Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

First published: September 8, 2018, 3:38 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
As India joins the rest of the world in celebrating the 51st International Literacy Day today, we ask actress Gul Panag if she is happy with the literacy rate in India, if the loopholes in the education system has become a curse of modern India and more.
