Interpol Notice: What is the Interpol Red Corner Notice?

In its Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person is spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

First published: July 3, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
The Interpol has listed "money laundering charges," levelled by Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the RCN, they said.

The CBI has already filed charge sheets before a special CBI court in Mumbai in this case, which is said to be the biggest banking scam in the country, against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Modi's brother Nishal, who is a Belgian citizen, and an executive of his company named Subhash Parab.

The agency had also issued a diffusion notice through Interpol against Modi, Choksi and Nishal on February 15. This notice is a mechanism through which location of an absconder is shared among member countries of the Interpol.
