Interpol Notice: What is the Interpol Red Corner Notice?

The Interpol has listed "money laundering charges," levelled by Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the RCN, they said.



The CBI has already filed charge sheets before a special CBI court in Mumbai in this case, which is said to be the biggest banking scam in the country, against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Modi's brother Nishal, who is a Belgian citizen, and an executive of his company named Subhash Parab.



The agency had also issued a diffusion notice through Interpol against Modi, Choksi and Nishal on February 15. This notice is a mechanism through which location of an absconder is shared among member countries of the Interpol.