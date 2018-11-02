Interview: Mahesh Rajoria, Director, Maruti Driving School & IDTR, Introducing ARITRA

Indian roads have one of the highest density of vehicles on roads in the world and as a result, India ranks high when it comes to fatal vehicle accidents. In our conversation with Mahesh Rajoria, Director of Maruti Driving School and IDTR, we find out that in most of these accidents, it is the driver who is at fault. And one of the reasons as to why this happens is because some of these drivers lack proper training to handle their vehicles in tricky situations. Maruti Suzuki aims to tackle that by bringing together technology and automobiles by teaching aspirational drivers with their latest technology called Aritra.