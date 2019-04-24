Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS

Porsche recently launched its more powerful and more efficient eighth generation 911 in India. Revealed on track at the Buddh International Circuit, the 911 Carrera S is the brand’s most iconic sports car. The 911 was launched during the Porsche World Road Show, a global extravaganza where customers get to drive Porsche cars and experience what makes Porsche such an iconic brand. We interacted with Pavan Shetty, Director Porsche India on a variety of topics including the new 911, DNA of Porsche and future in India.