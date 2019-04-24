Take the pledge to vote

Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS

Apr 24, 2019 05:59 PM IST
Share

Porsche recently launched its more powerful and more efficient eighth generation 911 in India. Revealed on track at the Buddh International Circuit, the 911 Carrera S is the brand’s most iconic sports car. The 911 was launched during the Porsche World Road Show, a global extravaganza where customers get to drive Porsche cars and experience what makes Porsche such an iconic brand. We interacted with Pavan Shetty, Director Porsche India on a variety of topics including the new 911, DNA of Porsche and future in India.

