Interview: Rajeev Chaba – President & MD, MG Motor India

Apr 16, 2019 07:08 PM IST India India
MG Motor (Morris Garages) showcased their car technology recently in India with the launch of the iSMART Next Gen, developed in partnership with global technology players. The MG Hector, which will go on sale in June this year, will come with iSMART Next Gen and will be the first internet car in India. MG Motor says that they have partnered with global tech companies Microsoft, Adobe, Unlimit, SAP, Cisco, Gaana, TomTom and Nuance. The carmaker also unveiled other several industry-first features of Internet-enabled cars that will be available in the MG Hector. The iSMART Next Gen, which MG Motor calls the 'brain' of the car, will be housed in a 10.4” Head Unit. We got on touch with Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India at the unveiling of the Hector’s technology to discuss about MG Motor and its products in India.​

