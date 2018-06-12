Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC

Sunil Chhetri on FIFA World Cup 2018. This year marks a special entry for India at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as for the first time ever, two kids are representing the nation as OMBCs, all thanks to KIA Motors. For selecting the OMBCs from India, KIA roped in Indian Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri. We got in touch with Manohar Bhat, Marketing Head for KIA India and Sunil Chhetri to talk about a variety of topics.