IPL 2019 | Appalling Or Smart? | Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Jos Buttler

Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin was involved in a controversial dismissal on Monday (March 25) when he dismissed a Rajasthan Royals batsman in a seemingly unacceptable manner during a crucial time of the match. Punjab had posted a competitive total of 184 for 4, but Rajasthan got an equaly good start with Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane adding 78 for the opening wicket in eight overs. Just when Rajasthan seemed to be coasting along, Ashwin used his trick, which many believe is against the spirit of cricket, to pull Punjab back and eventually win the game. Watch our video to know what Ayaz Memon has to say.

