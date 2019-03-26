English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

IPL 2019 | Appalling Or Smart? | Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Jos Buttler

Mar 26, 2019 04:37 PM IST India India
Share

Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin was involved in a controversial dismissal on Monday (March 25) when he dismissed a Rajasthan Royals batsman in a seemingly unacceptable manner during a crucial time of the match. Punjab had posted a competitive total of 184 for 4, but Rajasthan got an equaly good start with Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane adding 78 for the opening wicket in eight overs. Just when Rajasthan seemed to be coasting along, Ashwin used his trick, which many believe is against the spirit of cricket, to pull Punjab back and eventually win the game. Watch our video to know what Ayaz Memon has to say.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram