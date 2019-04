IPL 2019: CSK Vs MI, Can Determined Mumbai Stop The Mighty CSK?

In IPL 2019 CSK will be taking on MI. Both teams have previously won three titles and are in pursuit for their fourth title. Mumbai is coming into the game with two loss out of three games they played. CSK, on the other hand, are the table toppers of IPL 2019. They have won all their matches.