IPL 2019: CSK Vs MI,Can Mumbai Prove Their Mettle Against CSK Spinners?

Apr 26, 2019

In the next match of IPL 2019. Two of IPL's most successful teams will go head to head. In the contest that will see one of India's best batsman against the spin triplet of CSK. Mumbai who has performed poorly against the spinners will be playing their next match in Chennai's slow track. ​