IPL 2019: DC vs KKR, Super Over Decides The Nailbitter Between DC And KKR

The 10th Match of the season went down to the wire as Delhi Capitals beat KKR in a Super Over. Chasing KKR's 185, DC was on track for an easy victory but Kuldeep Yadav's two tight overs meant the match went past midnight. In the Super Over, KKR was chasing 11 runs once Russell was dismissed in the third ball. Post that, it was difficult for KKR to win.​