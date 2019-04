IPL 2019: KKR vs RR, Can Kolkata Start Winning At Their Home Ground?

In the next match of IPL 2019, two teams at the bottom half of the points table will fight it out to keep their hopes of qualifying alive. Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into the match with 5 matches losing streak. Their opponents will be Rajesthan who have failed to get any momentum in this years IPL. Rajasthan is at the bottom of the points table.