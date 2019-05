IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?

May 03, 2019 03:47 PM IST India India Share

In the next match of IPL 2019 KXIP and KKR will face each other. Currently, at the middle of the points table, both team will look to win this match and keep their playoff hopes alive. KKR who have finished all their matches at home will be on road for the next couple of match and would hope they qualify.