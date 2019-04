IPL 2019: SRH Vs KXIP, Can David Warner End His IPL 2019 On a High ?

The next match of IPL 2019 is a virtual knockout match between the fourth and the fifth team of the table. The team that loses this match will be mathematically out the tournament. Also, this will be the last match David Warner will play for SRH this year and he would want to end his season on a high.