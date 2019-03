IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed

The 12th Edition of the Indian Premier League kick starts on 23rd March 2019. With excitement levels soaring, you are likely to have missed out on a couple of things. Do you know that this year a team will be playing with a new name or a famous Indian batsman will be returning to his home franchise after 11 years? Watch this video to find out more.