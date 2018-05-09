Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Iranian Lawmakers Set US Flag Ablaze At Parliament

Iranian lawmakers burned US flag in parliament after Trump's nuclear deal pullout.

News18.com

First published: May 9, 2018, 9:01 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Iranian lawmakers burned US flag in parliament after Trump's nuclear deal pullout. Death to America" which has been used in Iran since Islamic
Revolution heard in the Parliament.
2015 nuclear deal imposed restrictions on Iran's nuke plans while lifting most US and international sanctions. Nuke Deal came with time limits and did not address Iran's ballistic missile program or its regional policies in Syria and elsewhere. Trump has repeatedly pointed at these omissions while referring the accord as "worst deal ever.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More