Iraq PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi Survives Drone Attack On His Home Amid Protests By Pro-Iran Groups

Nov 07, 2021 05:52 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

Amid protests against the recent election results, an explosive-laden drone targeted Iraq PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone. Baghdad residents reportedly heard an explosion followed by gunfire from the Green Zone. The Prime Minister later made a statement where he confirmed that he was fit & unharmed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.