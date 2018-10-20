Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?

For Kashmiri youth life back home is enmeshed in ‘slogans’ and ‘insecurity’, in ‘funerals’ and ‘fire’. However, the respite for them has been that there is a place – Aligarh - which they can call a ‘second home’. The Kashmiri students have been coming to Aligarh for the historical Aligarh Muslim University, and not just for acquiring education but to find a place where they don’t feel alienated while pursuing education. There are almost a thousand Kashmiri students studying in AMU. In fact, the campus in Aligarh has one of the largest presence of students from the Kashmir valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. But after the sedition charges and suspension things threaten to change for Kashmiri students in Aligarh.