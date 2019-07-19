Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Is FaceApp A Threat To Your Privacy?

Jul 19, 2019 09:12 PM IST India India
Share

We all uses apps, but there are different preferences for different groups. But one app, that is becoming increasingly popular with almost everyone, most likely millennials, is FaceApp - an app made by Russian developer. This is a free to download app, with in-app purchases for additional filters which has already got over 10 crore users. But did you read the terms and conditions of the app carefully? We aren't alleging that FaceApp developers mean to sell your photos or have any malicious intent. But the way its terms and conditions have been worded it is coming across a concern. There is nothing to stop the app developers from selling your photo to another party or set of parties. It can then be used for everything from advertising and to even training AI algorithms, somewhere in the world. Basically, this Russian company has the right to do whatever it is they want to do with their photos, if they wish to, and you cannot revoke this right.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram