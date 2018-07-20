Is Jahnvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?

Filmmakers often feel banking on the success of the original is the easisest way to attract viewers for the remake. But what should they do when the remake is so horrible that the viewers wonder why the director even bothered? Don't be surprised if you come across moviegoers who tell you that Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak clearly fails to live up to the original Marathi film Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule.