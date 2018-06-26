Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?

When 17,000 trees were ordered to be cut in Delhi, hundreds of Delhiites braved the scorching heat and humidity to come out and hug trees in what was the city’s own Chipko Movement. The protest bore fruit as the very next day, the Delhi HC, responding to petition filed against the felling, put a stay on the order until July 2. While the issue of the mass deforestation, part of the plans to redevelop South Delhi and accommodate government flats, is yet to be decided by the court, here’s a look at some landmark instances of judicial activism that saved India’s environment.