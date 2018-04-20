Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest number of MPs and MLAs facing cases of crime against women. Out of 1,580 (33%) MPs and MLAs who have declared criminal cases, 48 have declared cases related to crimes against women. While BJP tops this notorious list among recognised political parties, the others in the fray are Shiv Sena and All India Trinamool Congress, said report.