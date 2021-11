ISIS-K Says Pakistan Is Its First Target As Taliban Supremo Akhundzada Makes First Public Appearance

A member of Afghanistan‘s ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K) has said that the group aims to destroy Pakistan. Reports say Nazifullah, an ISIS-K fighter, accused Pakistan as the main reason for everything that is happening in Afghanistan. The Taliban is an enemy for the ISIS-K, which wants to establish a foothold in Afghanistan

