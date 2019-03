Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?

Say you have about a Crore rupees lying around and you’re looking for your next car, well, the number of options that you have are frankly, a lot. But, while looks remain subjective, this one is one of the best-looking cars that you can buy in that budget. But you might be thinking that a sportscar like the Jaguar F-Type should cost several Crore rupees. Well, you’re right, but this one costs half as much. But does that make this half a sportscar? Well, let’s find out.