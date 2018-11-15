Jawa Relaunched in India: Nostalgia Overdose With The Retro Bike

The Iconic Jawa Motorcycle brand relaunched the new 300cc motorcycle in India on November 15. The reintroduction of the brand in India took place 22 years after closing their operations in the country back in 1996. Back in 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra, one of the India’s largest automobile conglomerate acquired the brand licence to produce and sell Jawa motorcycles in the Indian sub-continent. But the dates of the launch of the nearly 90 year old Czech brand were unclear until Anand Mahindra, executive chairman of Mahindra tweeted to reveal that the bike will return to India in 2018 itself. The bike has been a popular icon in several movies like Ishaqzaade and even Rajinikanth called it his favourite.