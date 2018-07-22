Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

For most living in urban India, standing in a long ration queue to get a quota of rice and grains may be a thing of the past, but for many Indians who struggle to arrange a meal for a day, ration is often one of the basic support to ensure a bare minimum sustenance. This is a story of a village in Jharkhand which has suffered the maximum brunt of a failing PDS ration system after the introduction of National Food Security Act. Around 4000 villagers have no ration cards although all households have no fixed earning member and falls within the category of “poorest of the poor.” As the government attempts to devise a way out of millions of ineligible and fraudulent ration cards and millions of poor families having no ration card, villagers of Chandrapara continue to sleep empty stomach tired of the trips made to government offices.

