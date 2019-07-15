JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism

Amid the sea of white shirts, black ties and pocket protectors inside NASA's firing room for the liftoff of Apollo 11 sat JoAnn Morgan. She wanted to blend in July 16, 1969, in her prime-time debut as the first female launch controller. So she wore a simple navy dress. It wasn't easy getting there. Morgan, 78, who began working for NASA in 1958 while in college, typically got the overnight shift before launches. She'd be replaced by a male colleague a few hours before show time. "The rub came on being there at liftoff," she recalled. She'd get obscene phone calls at her desk and lewd remarks in the elevator.

