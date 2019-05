Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles

May 30, 2019 11:38 AM IST

Arif Khan is a professional skier who began early at the age of seven. He's participated in global championships and won several accolades. Yet, he can't help but notice how financial help and infrastructure is severely lacking in India. How does he manage to get through? What makes him travel abroad to train? Watch the video to know more.