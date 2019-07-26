Take the pledge to vote

Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling

Jul 26, 2019
Kangana Ranaut plays Bobby, who suffers from acute psychosis after suffering a childhood trauma. Her perception of reality is different, which is why she suspects that her tenant Keshav (Rajkummar Rao) is not exactly who he claims to be. Once she accuses him of murder, a race to outwit each other begins between the two of them. Will Bobby’s suspicions be proven right? Directed by Prakash Kovelmudi, Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological thriller also featuring Satish Kaushik, Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill and Amrita Puri.

