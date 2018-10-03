Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, taking over from outgoing CJI Dipak Misra, whose 13-month tenure came to a close on October 2.
Gave Consent For Airport, Not For Compensation Offered: Jewar Farmers On Land Deal By Govt
Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
World Tourism Day: Taiwan Vacation Travel Guide, Best Tourist Attractions, Things to Do
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Nepal's Living Goddess Trishna Shakya Makes a Public Appearance For The First Time
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches In Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Petrol Prices Continue To Rise, Govt Not Keen on Excise Duty Cut
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Volcano Erupts in Indonesia, Days After Earthquake Killed Over 1,200 People
Little Unknown Things: Rapid Fire ft. Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal
Decoding The Huge Disparity Among Sanitation Workers in India
Gangs of Delhi: Stories of Commoners Who've Become Delhi’s Most Wanted Criminals
Gave Consent For Airport, Not For Compensation Offered: Jewar Farmers On Land Deal By Govt
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?