Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, taking over from outgoing CJI Dipak Misra, whose 13-month tenure came to a close on October 2.

First published: October 3, 2018, 7:46 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
Justice Ranjan Gogoi was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind. He is the first judge from Assam to become the Chief Justice of India.
