Jyotiraditya Scindia Mocked After He Urges People To Vote For Congress in MP Bypolls

A video of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia accidentally asking the crowd to support Congress has gone viral. Scindia was campaigning for BJP candidate Imarti Devi in Dabra when he asked the crowd to “press the hand button”. Upon realising his mistake, Scindia quickly said “the lotus button will be pressed”.