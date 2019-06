Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover

Shahid Kapoor plays the titular role of Kabir Singh in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy. He is quite convincing as the arrogant, violent and dominating medical student who drowns his life in drugs and alcohol to cope with the separation from the love of his life. Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made this film as well, that stars Kiara Advani as the simple, submissive Preeti who Kabir falls in love with.