Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'

Jan 24, 2019

Karan Johar has finally admitted accountability for the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul episode of Koffee With Karan, saying that he regrets whatever has happened to the cricketers. Breaking his silence, Karan has spoken about the matter. He has admitted accountability for his show and the views shared on a public platform, meant for mass consumption.

In an interview with CNBC TV18, the 46-year-old filmmaker said, "I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussion of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many sleepless nights just wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is gonna listen to me? It's now gone into a zone which is beyond my control."