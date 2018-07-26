Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words

July 26 is Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in history remembering the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in the Kargil War in 1999.



Many army men and soldiers gave away their lives for the country and among them was a brave heart, Major CB Dwivedi of 315 artillery regiment who died after he suffered from splinters from a shell thrown from the other side of the border, on July 2, 1999. His younger daughter, Diksha Dwivedi, penned down heartwarming letters by him and dozens of other soldiers in her book ‘Letters From Kargil’, that highlights the human side of the war.



“ I was 8 years old when my father passed away. Now, two decades later, I am an author and an entrepreneur and I think the drive to do whatever I do today, it all comes from him,” says Diksha.



Remembering their sacrifice, we spoke with Diksha and her elder sister Neha, to get a glimpse of their father and what patriotism means to them.