Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look

How much are you willing to pay for a brand new SUV? Probably Rs 30 lakh for a decent 7-seater 4*4 SUV, or if you want proper luxury and brand like Range Rover, then something like Rs 1 Crore. What if we say there’s an SUV that’s touted as the world’s most expensive SUV and comes with a whopping base price tag of $2.2 million. Add to it body armour and customization and the price can cross $3.5 million. Here's your first look at the SUV.