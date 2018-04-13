Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look

How much are you willing to pay for a brand new SUV? Probably Rs 30 lakh for a decent 7-seater 4*4 SUV, or if you want proper luxury and brand like Range Rover, then something like Rs 1 Crore. What if we say there’s an SUV that’s touted as the world’s most expensive SUV and comes with a whopping base price tag of $2.2 million. Add to it body armour and customization and the price can cross $3.5 million. Here's your first look at the SUV.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Watch: Mantra aka Aladdin’s Genie Grants Wishes in a Musical Way
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold