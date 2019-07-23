Karnataka Crisis: Kumaraswamy Govt Falls After Congress- JD(S) Coalition Loses Trust Vote

Jul 23, 2019 09:46 PM IST India India Share

The coalition government of the Congress and Janata Dal (S) collapsed on Tuesday after it failed the trsut vote in the Karnataka assembly. The coalition got only 99 votes in comparison to the 105 votes of the BJP. The 14-month-old coalition govt in Karnataka ran into trouble after 16 legislators tendered resignation to speaker KR Ramesh in the first week of July following which the oppsoition BJP demanded the motion of confidence in the house.Two other Independents had also withdrawn support to the government.